Latest Quack: Drink Pee, Not Bleach, As 'Therapy'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 18:28 Hits: 7

And I thought the bleach drinking recommended by the former so-called president took the cake.

Anti-vaxxer and self-proclaimed "vaccine police" Christopher Key recommends drinking ones own urine as a "therapy" something something Covid 19.

He says he's been doing this for 20 years. Sure he has.

Via @JewishResister on Twitter, Key said on video that "“The antidote is urine therapy. God’s given us everything we need... This vaccine is the worst bioweapon I've ever seen."

NO, Christopher. NO.

Andy Warhol said in the future, everyone would be famous for 15 minutes. Surely it's terrible that this person reached the point where I have to write about him, just to say NO don't drink your pee or anyone else's.

Should it be mixed with bleach and ivermectin or no? — Roundtown Girl Again (@RoundtownA) January 10, 2022 read more

