Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 2

Former President Trump on Monday blasted out a tirade aimed at Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) after the GOP senator said during an interview that the 2020 president election was “fair” and that Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud are, indeed, false.

