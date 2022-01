Articles

I saw this on Twitter last night:

Everyone knows that if the Republicans win they're going to run some kind of Benghazi-style "investigation" show trial against Dr. Fauci, right?

They literally have no agenda so torturing their enemies for the entertainment of the MAGA cult is all they have. — digby (@digby56) January 10, 2022

Which of course is true, and reminded me of this.

Eight thousand people belong to a subreddit called r/FauciForPrison.

And then there's these Twitter bozos:

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe on Saturday said he will be releasing whistleblower documents on Dr. Fauci next week.

“Serious whistleblower documents coming early next week on Dr. Fauci. STAY TUNED” O’Keefe announced on his Instagram account. https://t.co/4bPuS2G1XB — 安平 Emma(新生号) (@PingRyan2016) January 10, 2022 read more

