Here's Another Reason Why 'Mild' Covid May Be Bad For Children

Kids who test positive for COVID-19 may have an increased risk for diabetes, according to new CDC data. This is yet another reason doctors urge vaccinations for children. Via MedPageToday.com:

Looking at two different data sources, the risk of being newly diagnosed with diabetes -- including type 1, type 2, and other types of diabetes -- was significantly higher for those with COVID-19 compared with those who never tested positive for the virus, reported Sharon Saydah, PhD, of the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, and colleagues in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Incidence of diabetes was significantly higher among kids with COVID-19 versus those without the infection in both the HealthVerity (HR 1.31, 95% CI 1.20-1.44) and IQVIA healthcare (HR 2.66, 95% CI 1.98-3.56) claims databases.

This link to diabetes appeared to be specific to COVID-19. To confirm, the researchers compared the IQVIA cohort with cases of non-COVID-related acute respiratory infections (ARI) prior to the pandemic. Those with COVID-19 had more than a twofold higher risk for developing new-onset diabetes compared to those with other respiratory infections (HR 2.16, 95% CI 1.64-2.86).