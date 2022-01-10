Students Try To Ban George Floyd Painting, 'Mama' At Catholic U

Articles

If you need an example of white fragility, look no further than Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

A painting on display at the school has been stolen — TWICE — and the student government is circulating a petition to have it banned. The painting, "Mama," depicts the Virgin Mary holding her dead son in her arms, in the Pietá style. What's the controversy? Mary and Jesus are Black, and Jesus bears an uncanny resemblance to George Floyd.

Kelly Latimore is the artist who created this thing of beauty, and Jonathan Capehart gave him space to explain how the painting came about, and why the controversy surrounding it is not only painful, but deeply unChristian. Capehart began by asking Latimore why he painted it.

LATIMORE: Well, after the sad and horrendous events of May and June of 2020, watching that with my partner and I and amongst our community here in St. Louis, we were just, as so many others, just really gobsmacked about what was going on in the country. For us, the most striking thing I remember when watching that horrible video was the last words of George Floyd, "Mama." And that just kept ringing in the back of our ears, these conversations that we were having with people in our community, and so my partner commissioned the work and what really came out of this idea, how do we not only mourn the loss of George Floyd, but how do we then maybe possibly create an image that is going to spur us to action so this doesn't keep happening? read more

