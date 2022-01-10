Suddenly, Jim Jordan Refuses To Cooperate With Jan 6 Investigation

Articles

Monday, 10 January 2022

Rep. Jim Jordan pulled a flip-flop Sunday night and is now refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Back in July, Jordan told CNN's Manu Raju that he had "nothing to hide" if he was called to give testimony to the committee.

Jordan said then that he had conversations all the time with the former ex-president.

Raju asked Jordan directly, "But if they said, if they [the Committee] asked you. What would you say?"

"If they called me I got nothing to hide," Jordan said.

The Ohio Congressman repeated the same line in November when he told the Rules Committee that he also had "nothing to hide."

However, on Sunday, Jordan tweeted this long-winded statement refusing to cooperate.

“This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”

It was hard to take him seriously back in July, since he's been trying to muddy the waters on what he "discussed" with Donald Trump during the attack on the US Capitol. And Republicans have soiled their image and integrity so much since 2015 that their word is meaningless.

But when Congressman tells the press he's good to go with any investigation and then when he's asked runs away, that's as cowardly as it gets.

