Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 08:00 Hits: 9

Advocacy organizations can’t protect human rights without challenging U.S. military support for tyrants and the corrupt influence of the defense industry and foreign governments.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/01/10/human-rights-national-security-tradeoff-dilemma-defense-lobbyists-corruption-fallacy/