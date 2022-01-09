Fox News Doctor Promotes Viagra As New COVID Snake Oil Cure

Articles

Sunday, 09 January 2022

Fox's lead "medical" voice, Dr. Mark Siegel, told Tucker Carlson that based on only one UK report, Viagra may be the new magic treatment for COVID.

Dr. Siegel, an uber-Trump supporter, discussed a story coming out of the UK right-wing news tabloids, like the the Daily Mail "Nurse wakes from 28-day Covid coma after medics give her VIAGRA," so, of course the New York Post is running with the story, as well.

Siegel gushed, "And she woke up!" I started looking into it...It's used to treat lung problems. It improves blood flow to the lungs."

He continued, "I think this is the beginning of something, and further studies are going on."

Further studies and needed absolutely, but that didn't stop these hucksters from promoting it as an actual treatment.

Siegel also promoted a conspiracy that the company, Roman, that sells Viagra also selling home testing kits for COVID, so something nefarious must be afoot.

