Vile Antivax MAGAs Protest Outside Harry Reid's Funeral

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 21:17 Hits: 6

Trump supporters protested outside of the memorial service for former Majority Leader Harry Reid this Saturday, waiving Confederate flags along with f*ck Biden banners. What a class act these people are.

Here's more from Raw Story:

Video posted online appears to show the protesters gathered outside the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

At least one protester was waving a confederate flag, while another carried a banner saying "F*ck Biden." The protesters also had Trump flags and carried signs saying "Let's Go Brandon" and "LGB" — which of course is code for "F*ck Joe Biden."

President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak at the memorial, where former president Barack Obama delivered Reid's eulogy.

According to Patriot Takes, which is dedicated to exposing right-wing extremism, the protest was organized by Nevada anti-vaxxer John Carlo.