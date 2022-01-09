McCarthy Still Blaming Pelosi For MAGA Rioters Breaching Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 22:03 Hits: 10

All that's old is new again. Republicans have been trying to blame Nancy Pelosi for the security breach at the Capitol the day of the MAGA sedition riot from day one. Whether it was Trump lickspittle Lou Dobbs, Lindsey Graham, or Mark Meadows, the one thing they all had in common was their desperation to blame anyone and everyone other than Dear Leader for his violent supporters storming the building and threatening to kill members of Congress and VP Mike Pence.

Now, Rep. Rodney Davis has sent a letter demanding communications between Pelosi and the the House sergeant at arms, and that's all Fox host Maria Bartiromo needed to jump right in with Republicans to help House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accuse Pelosi of being responsible for the rioting.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, I want to get your take on what this whole hype was this week around the January 6th year. Ranking member Rodney Davis sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiling new evidence, he says, that Pelosi obstructed access to records relating to the security preparedness of the Capitol on January 6th. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/mccarthy-blames-pelosi-maga-rioters