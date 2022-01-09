QAnon Barbie Accuses Biden Of 'Murder' Because Ivermectin Is RX Only

Articles

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday accused President Joe Biden's government of "murder" because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not allow unauthorized treatments for Covid-19 to be purchased without a prescription.

In a message posted to Telegram, Greene noted that she had gone to a foreign country to purchase ivermectin, a drug used to treat lice in humans. It also is used as a de-wormer for horses.

"In foreign countries, you can walk in a pharmacy and buy Ivermectin over the counter without a prescription like I did, and it has saved many lives," Greene claimed without evidence. "The media makes fun of people for wanting to take it, calls it horse wormer, & reported fake stories about hospitals overflowing with people overdosing on veterinary type Ivermectin."

"But the government can’t mandate a vaccine if there are treatments for covid, and early treatment of Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies is a CURE in most cases," she added. "Withholding these treatments is murder, and I believe the government is responsible."

The Centers for Disease Control put out a health advisory in August to warn people against taking ivermectin for Covid-19.

