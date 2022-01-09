Tapper On GOP Insurrectionists: 'Sadly, That's Who Some Of Us Are'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 22:54 Hits: 8

Jake Tapper absolutely drags Ted Cruz, his fellow Republicans, and right wing media for trying to spin the January 6th insurrection into something it wasn't. A minor blip, a misunderstanding, but definitely not a terrorist attack (even though Ted Cruz called it that 17 times before his on-screen groveling to Tucker Carlson on Thursday night.) Frequently it is said that those who stormed the Capitol, those rioters, they are not "who we are," but what if that is who they are? What if this is what it means to be part of the Republican Party in 2022? The party of grievances, political violence, conspiracy theories, and anti-democratic views? What is to become of us then?

Tapper started with a back and forth with Liz Cheney, one of the few in the Republican Party to take on Donald Trump and MAGA — at great professional risk — to discuss this exact issue.

TAPPER: On Thursday night, the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN hosted an event at the Capitol to talk about that horrible day. Along with police officers, lawmakers, and staffer, conservative Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the Select House committee, was one of our guests. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/jake-tapper-january-6th-sadly-thats-who