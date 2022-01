Articles

Griffi the featherless cockatoo really knows how to shake his tailfeathers, that is if he had any tailfeathers to shake. But if you think Griffi doing the Humpty Dance is impressive, get a hold of him doing MJ. Get a load of those ad libs he adds all on his own!

He could have a real future in music if he wasn't such a birdbrain.

Open thread below...

