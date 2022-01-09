Whew. Betty White and Sidney Poitier in one week. 2022 is coming out swinging, isn't it?

I'm seeing all sorts of clips from Poitier's incredible movies, but I thought I'd share one from a press conference, wherein he takes the reporters to task for being too narrowly focused on the negative, the riots of the summer of 1968, and as he worded it, the "negro-ness" of his life. The entire vintage clip is only 3 minutes or so, but the question and answer session begins about half-way through the video, and it's worth listening to the entire thing.

"I am artist, man, American, contemporary...I am an awful lot of things. So I wish you would pay me the respect due, and not simply ask me about those things."

Rest in Power, Sir.

***************************

Presenting your Sunday morning TV line-up:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-0