. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Whew. Betty White and Sidney Poitier in one week. 2022 is coming out swinging, isn't it?
I'm seeing all sorts of clips from Poitier's incredible movies, but I thought I'd share one from a press conference, wherein he takes the reporters to task for being too narrowly focused on the negative, the riots of the summer of 1968, and as he worded it, the "negro-ness" of his life. The entire vintage clip is only 3 minutes or so, but the question and answer session begins about half-way through the video, and it's worth listening to the entire thing.
"I am artist, man, American, contemporary...I am an awful lot of things. So I wish you would pay me the respect due, and not simply ask me about those things."
Rest in Power, Sir.
***************************
Presenting your Sunday morning TV line-up:
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-0
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee