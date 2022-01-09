Ron Johnson Runs Amok On The Big Lie, Insurrection

Ron Johnson (Q-Trumperville) spoke with Larry Kudlow on the night of the anniversary of the insurrection. He did a remarkable Gish Gallop, as if he was trying to set a new speed record for the most lies and bullsh*t spewed in the shortest amount of time.

He started out saying he condemned the violence of the insurrection, but directed most of his faux outrage at the Black Lives Matter protests. In reality, he never condemned the violence of the insurrectionists. He immediately started claiming that it didn't seemto him like an armed insurrection.

He also went on record during a hearing on Capitol security to read a false account of the day's event from The Federalist, and blamed any violence on Antifa, even though they weren't there.

RoJo then tried a little bit of both-siderism, claiming an equal number of people thought the 2016 election was not legitimate as thought the 2020 election was stolen. As Mediaite reports, he couldn't be more wrong:

