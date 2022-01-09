Acosta Completes Cruz's Spine Removal Surgery For Groveling To Tucker

Jim Acosta laid into Ted Cruz for his pathetic groveling on Tucker Carlson's FOX Not News Propaganda Show after calling January 6th a "terror attack." Apparently Tucker took that description personally. After all, his viewers and friends and supporters would then be...terrorists! I mean, at the very least, they would be terrorist-adjacent, or maybe terrorist supporters! That cannot be! MAGA, Trump-supporting, flag-waving, swastika tattoo-wearing (wait, maybe not? maybe), Bible-thumping, Jesus-loving Christians cannot ALSO be terrorists, can they?

Well, Ted Cancun Cruz did indeed come a'groveling at the fishstick heir's feet, begging for redemption and forgiveness, wish.com wolverine beard and all.

Acosta's intro laid it ALL out there:

ACOSTA: We have spent a lot of time this past week talking about January 6th, but we haven't really addressed what comes next. One thing we know is that the truth about the insurrection is still under attack. Consider Ted Cruz. Who actually told the truth and paid the price. Clip of Ted Cruz: "We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week and it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible incredible courage, incredible bravery. Risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol. read more

