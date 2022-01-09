Fox Only Loves 'Freedom' With Our Bodies When It Comes To Anti-Vaxxers

Fox constantly rails about "freedom" when that "freedom" means being allowed to make your fellow Americans sick, keep this pandemic going indefinitely, filling up our hospitals to the breaking point, and killing off as many of the vulnerable as humanly possible.

They're all about bodily autonomy when it comes to railing against vaccine mandates. Women's rights where their reproductive rights are involved... not so much.

Here's Neil Cavuto guest Dr. Bob Lahita making this ridiculous statement about what America is "based on" while pretending vaccine mandates won't do any good because they'll make people angry, following a discussion about French President Emmanuel Macron, who vowed to "piss off" the unvaccinated in his country.

CAVUTO: You know, the Supreme Court is taking up this issue of vaccine mandates. I don't want to go back and forth on that, but it might already be too late, right? I mean that, we're at the point now where 200 million Americans have at least gotten one shot. [...] So, I'm wondering if all of that might be a moot point. What do you think? LAHITA: Yeah, I think that a mandate, a national mandate would be a mistake. America is based on freedom of what you want to do with your own body. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/fox-only-loves-freedom-our-bodies-when-it