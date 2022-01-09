Ramsey Insists Raising Rent And Making People Homeless Ain't That Bad

It is always a bit unsettling to see proponents of unfettered, rapacious capitalism defend their greed so easily, as if market forces somehow absolve them all from all blame for societal ills. One wonders what Jesus would make of these so-called evangelical Christians? Ramsey called the the idea of whether or not a landlord should feel guilty when such practices displace their tenants "a passive-aggressive question."

Source: The Wrap

Dave Ramsey, personal finance radio host and outspoken evangelical Christian, was the target of social media criticism Saturday, as outraged individuals slammed him for saying that if tenants at his residential properties are displaced because he raised rental rates to meet market price, it does not make him “a bad Christian.”

Ramsey, who hosts the nationally syndicated three-hour radio program and podcast “The Ramsey Show,” is once again the center of controversy, this time for these words about tenants forced from buildings that he owns because of rent increases:

