Ron Johnson Weasels His Way Around Broken Term Limit Promise

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday explained why he has decided to run for Senate again despite promising to impose term limits on himself.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo spoke to Johnson soon after he announced he is running again.

"There are many factors," Johnson asserted. "It wasn't an easy decision. But I think probably the easiest way to put it is that I love America dearly. I love the American people. I love the folks in Wisconsin and I think this country is in trouble. I think Democrats in power in Washington have put us on a very dangerous path and I think I'm in a position to help improve things."

"It really just boils down -- it's that simple," he continued. "We need to restore confidence in so many institutions within -- throughout America, whether it's in governmental agencies, whether it's in media, in big tech. People have lost confidence. And the only way I can see restoring confidence is we need to ask a lot of questions, we need to get some answers, we need accountability."

