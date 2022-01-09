NYT Buries The Lede That GOP Voters Are Crackpots

. Earth911
The New York Times has just published the transcript of a focus group with eight GOP voters conducted by Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican pollster. The focus group was primarily about the events of last January 6. Here's how Patrick Healy and Adrian Rivera of the Times describe what it reveals:
Why Republican Voters Think Americans Have to Get Over Jan. 6
Former President Donald Trump may be popular in the Republican Party, but his conduct during the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 earned poor marks and stood out as a troubling memory during a discussion among eight G.O.P. voters in a Times Opinion focus group this week.
This transcript of the discussion ... offers a more nuanced portrait of Republican voters and their concerns about American democracy than the typical image of the pro-Trump party base in lock step with the former president....
Some of the Republicans said Mr. Trump could have stopped the attack on Jan. 6 sooner and others blamed him for egging on his supporters.
To Healy and Rivera, these are the most important revelations from the focus group. Oh, and also:
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/nyt-buries-lede-gop-voters-are-crackpots
