Texas GOP Tweet Comparing COVID And Voting Backfires Spectacularly

Somehow the Texas Republicans thought this was a good way to defend waiting in long lines to vote in their state.

So they're proud of both their voter suppressionefforts, and long lines for COVID testing? Do they honestly believe either is acceptable?

They were rightfully shredded for this nonsense on Twitter:

If you can wear this to go deer hunting, you can wear a mask to the grocery store... pic.twitter.com/xXyS4nSZWB — Hugh G Merriman MD (@merriman_md) January 8, 2022

If you can do a covid test at home, you can vote from home. Americans have been voting by mail since the Civil War, the one you lost and cannot get over for some reason. #VotingRightsActpic.twitter.com/FqDWWzr6uJ read more

