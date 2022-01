Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:00 Hits: 0

A year has passed since an angry pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block the certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory and keep former President Trump in power. The unprecedented attack — the first violent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588404-in-their-own-words-lawmakers-staffers-remember-jan-6-insurrection