Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 17:48 Hits: 0

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/587111-thune-close-mcconnell-ally-to-run-for-reelection