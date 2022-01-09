The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox Friends’ ‘Unabashedly Patriotic’ Americans Seem All White

Fox Friends’ ‘Unabashedly Patriotic’ Americans Seem All White

It was a show opening sure to appeal to Tucker Carlson fans and even Mr. White Power, himself. As a recording of the national anthem played, we saw photos of white Americans wearing flag apparel, carrying flags, saluting the flag and hugging a service member (never mind that Fox goes out of its way to attack themilitary and a disabled combat veteran). Although not every face was visible, there was not a person of color to be seen in the lot.

Cohost Will Cain got the gushing going. “Congratulations, you have outdone yourselves!” he said to viewers after the montage ended. “That’s one of the most beautiful set of pictures that I have seen in my time here on Fox & Friends,” he added. “My friends, my viewers, you have outdone yourselves.”

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy sent a more explicit white-nationalism message.

http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/fox-friends-unabashedly-patriotic

