Michael Steele Spits Fire Over Possible Future GOP Dystopian Autocracy

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele issued a stark warning on The Beat with Ari Melber about the future of the country and what may happen if we do not act, and act fast. His warning was aimed largely at the Republicans, who seem to fall into 2 camps: supporters of autocracy or those who deny that it will happen.
BIDEN (speech): The former President and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It's wrong. It's undemocratic, and frankly it's un-American. You can't obey the law only when it's convenient.
MELBER: Michael?
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/michael-steele-spitting-straight-fire
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee