Colbert Stomps Republicans 'Hiding In Fear' On J6 Anniversary

Noting the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack, Stephen Colbert revealed that every advertiser pulled out of the broadcast that night. He said they had no sponsors until the last minute, and said the real heroes of January 5th was "CBS ad sales." Via the Daily Beast:

From there, the host went on to heap praise on President Joe Biden for the “truly powerful speech” he gave marking the anniversary, during which he repeatedly criticized his predecessor without ever uttering his name. “Hell yes, tell it like it is, Joe!” Colbert exclaimed. “That is the Joe Biden I remember! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for—I mean voted for!”

Of course, Biden’s decision to omit Trump’s name did not stop the former president from publicly complaining that he “used my name today to try to further divide America.”

“No he didn’t,” Colbert shot back. “He didn’t use your name once, you nimrod.”

“Now, there were some notable absences from the ceremonies today,” he added later. “During a moving moment of silence for officers who lost their lives, there were only two Republicans on the House floor. The other Republican legislators chose to re-enact January 6th by hiding in fear.”