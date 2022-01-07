Cyber Ninjas Shutdown Can't Stop Judge's Sanctions

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Those of us in the reality-based community knew all along it was a scam.
Above, we see the independent report to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which proved you can't pay a bunch of Trumpers to "audit" state ballots and expect to get your money's worth of a legitimate review.
The purpose of the Cyber Ninjas audit was to provide "stop the steal" outrage content for OANN, whose money paid for a good chunk of the "cost" of the audit.
You remember the audit, right? Panda poop? Bamboo fragments? Watermarks that only Donald Trump could know about?
The Arizona Republic is suing Cyber Ninjas to acquire the PUBLIC documents that the auditing firm is REQUIRED to release. The judge in the case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hanna, levied a $50,000 a DAY fine to Cyber Ninjas to get them to release the documents.
In response, Cyber Ninjas shut its doors and laid off all their employees, as if that's going to work.
Judge Hannah was not amused, as reported by The Hill:
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/cyber-ninjas-shutdown-cant-stop-judge
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee