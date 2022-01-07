The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liz Cheney Stands Up To Fox: Trump Has 'Gone To War With The Rule Of Law'

In a surprise interview on Fox News' Special Report, Liz Cheney castigated Donald Trump for subverting the rule of law, inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol last year, and continuing to sow discontent in our nation.

Host Bret Baier used a typical Hannity talking point, pointing out that Trump said one time to "be peaceful" in his Save America speech.

"I think you have to look at the speech and the intent to which he was urging people to fight like hell," Cheney replied. "You have to look at the extent for which he had been for months, weeks before that telling people to come to Washington, 'it will be wild.'"

"I also think that you have to look at what he has said since. [Trump] continues to suggest that the violence on January 6th was justified. When he says November 3rd was the insurrection and January 6th was a protest, what he is doing is continuing to undermine our electoral process," she said.

"He has gone to war with the rule of law," Cheney observed.

She recounted all the cases that were filed by the Trump campaign as they tried to get the courts to overturn the electoral college, but every one of them was thrown out of court.

"The President of the United States has got a fundamental constitutional responsibility to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed and that is what Donald Trump failed to do," she said.

http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/liz-cheney-destroys-trump-fox-news

