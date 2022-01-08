The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Joe Rogan Seems Like The New Rush Limbaugh

Category: World Politics
Joe Rogan Seems Like The New Rush Limbaugh

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

Late last year, popular podcast host Joe Rogan invited onto his show Dr. Robert Malone, a world-class Covid denier and medical quack, who told Rogan’s millions of listeners that public health experts advocating for vaccines today are akin to Nazi’s in the 1930s. Getting vaccinated against a deadly virus was a sign of “mass formation psychosis,” and Malone suggested Biden was leading a hypnotized cult. It was a misinformation-fest that Rogan said at the time he hoped would go viral.

It did. Then the whole thing got banned by YouTube, where the Joe Rogan Experience gets uploaded, for violating the platform’s rules about trafficking in pandemic lies. It was the latest, reckless example of a once-libertarian podcast host with an eclectic past (actor, comedian, “cage-fighting commentator”), hitching his wagon to conservative lies and distortion, as he whips up distrust of the government and science.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/joe-rogan-seems-new-rush-limbaugh

