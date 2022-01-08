The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Say Knoxville Planned Parenthood Building Fire Was Arson

A fire that community members thought might be due to construction has now been deemed an intentional act of arson by police. Officials said Thursday a fire that destroyed a Planned Parenthood building in Tennessee on New Year's Eve was intentionally set.

The fire was so “heavy” that by the time the Knoxville fire department crew reached the site, flames were coming out of the roof, resulting in the entire building being damaged. Luckily no one was injured as the building had been closed since Dec. 7 for renovation, according to Ashley Coffield, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood for Tennessee and North Mississippi.

“This is a huge loss for the community, and we hope that there are no resulting injuries or damage to neighboring properties,” Coffield said of the incident.

She added: “This is an appalling and heartbreaking act of violence towards Planned Parenthood, our patients, and our community. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have mourned at this health center.”

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/tennessee-planned-parenthood-arson

