Retired Florida Blogger Gives Bonkers Interview To OAN

Donald Trump gave an interview to OAN, his favorite news channel, discussing all sorts of things: The Insurrection, the "stolen" election, crowd size, the horrible media, and "censored pictures."

Here are some clips. The first one is pretty shocking to me, because it stands out as being the first time I remember him talking about the crowd being made up of Trump supporters and not BLM, Antifa, or federal plants. He also, of course, brags about crowd size:

Trump brags that his crowd on January 6th “was the biggest crowd” he’s ever spoken to and complains no one is talking about how big his crowd was that day. pic.twitter.com/dRC6yVr8Vy — PatriotTakes ???????? (@patriottakes) January 7, 2022

Then, more about the "love" out there during the insurrection. He takes a dig at the media for not reporting on how large the crowd was.

