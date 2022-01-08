The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
A+ A A-

Colbert Puts The Insurrection Anniversary In Musical Perspective

  • Print
Details
Category: World Politics
Hits: 8
Colbert Puts The Insurrection Anniversary In Musical Perspective

Somehow Stephen Colbert is the comedian we need in all the moments.

On the anniversary of Trump's GOP mob insurrection at our nation's capitol, Colbert opened his show doing what nothing else had been able to do that entire day: make me laugh about it. This January 6th was my youngest's 18th birthday, and was spent in a whirlwind of trying to make it amazing, in spite of his astute awareness of the political taint of the date that he'd always associate with it (thanks, MAGAts.) Add to that the ongoing pandemic/Omicron surge, which also meant he couldn't spend his big day with his friends doing anything fun (thanks, COVIDiots and Maskholes.)

Combine that with doing the work of this job — which I love, for which I'm grateful — but it means being immersed in reliving the moments of last year's horror, and the worry its anniversary might bring more violence as commemoration for still-free traitors, and lemme tell you, Jan. 6, 2022 was a day spent trying to tamp down tension and anxiety while trying to focus the joy that is the life of my 6'3"+ amazing youngest kid.

So, believe you me - watching Colbert's opening musical take-off on "Rent," entitled "Abhor-rent," let loose the bundle of nervous tension into peals of near-maniacal laughter that felt like medicine. That's what music is...that's what good comedy is, right? Medicine.

As an added bonus, of course his monologue was primo, too.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/abhor-rent-trump-insurrection-anniversary

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015