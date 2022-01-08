DeSantis Spreads More Lies About COVID Testing

. Earth911
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis erroneously claimed people never got tested to find if they had medical issues before COVID came along.
DeSantis said, "Now think about it, before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick? It's usually you feel like you're sick, then you get tested to determine what you maybe have come down with."
This might be one of the single most ridiculous statements any lawmaker has made.
"So this is kind of a new thing, where they've been saying, just go out and get tested all the time," he said.
The world is in the midst of a pandemic that is highly infectious, especially the Omicron variant. Americans are getting tested if they do feel sick, or if they've been in contact with someone that has contracted COVID.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/desantis-rants-about-people-getting-covid
