Bannon’s AntiVax 'Correspondent' Blames COVID On Biden, BLM, Antifa

Bergquam is a “correspondent” for Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice where, obviously, journalistic skills and ethics are discouraged. Incendiary, anti-science extremism is probably a requirement.

Bergquam recorded the video above at 2 AM while he was in the hospital, hooked up to oxygen and having obvious difficulty breathing. But that did not deter him from blaming everybody he hates for his own refusal to get vaccinated and practice COVID prevention measures.

BERGQUAM: The reason I’m in this bed is because China created a bioweapon to go after the world. They used that weapon to lock down America. Democrats used the lockdown to force massive vote-by-mail, to create massive voter fraud and steal the election. That’s why millions of people around the country rose up, that’s why they were there on January 6th and that’s why the Democrats allowed the violence that happened on January 6th to occur, because they had to stop the voter fraud investigation. That’s it, that’s the reality of why we’re in the situation we’re in, in our country.

It’s the reason why I’m sittin’ in this hospital bed, with pneumonia, and thank God I’m getting better.

Bergquam credited God and his own healthy practices for his recovery, claiming that the doctors told him that “most people would have already been on a ventilator.”

And for some reason, it all means that Democrats, China, Antifa and BLM “have to be held accountable.”

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/bannon-s-anti-vax-correspondent-blames-his

