Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 10:50 Hits: 3

Democrats are headed for a showdown with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over his bid to force the Biden administration’s hand over a Russian gas pipeline. As part of a deal reached by Cruz and Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate will...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/588837-democrats-cruz-set-for-showdown-over-russian-pipeline