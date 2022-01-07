Michael Steele Spits Fire Over Possible Future GOP Dystopian Autocracy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 January 2022

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele issued a stark warning on The Beat with Ari Melber about the future of the country and what may happen if we do not act, and act fast. His warning was aimed largely at the Republicans, who seem to fall into 2 camps: supporters of autocracy or those who deny that it will happen.

BIDEN (speech): The former President and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It's wrong. It's undemocratic, and frankly it's un-American. You can't obey the law only when it's convenient. MELBER: Michael? read more

