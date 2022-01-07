Kamala Harris Was Inside DNC When Pipe Bomb Was Discovered

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 12:35 Hits: 6

Kamala Harris was inside the DNC headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, when that pipe bomb was discovered outside the building, according to CNN:

A former law enforcement official and a White House official confirmed to CNN that the then-vice president-elect was the unnamed "protectee" listed as being removed from the building at approximately 1:14 p.m. ET on January 6, 2021. The evacuation came just seven minutes after Capitol Police began investigating the bomb, according to an internal police timeline obtained by CNN.

News of Harris' evacuation was first reported by Politico. Harris' presence at the DNC had been previously unknown.

Harris on Thursday declined to answer questions about being evacuated when asked by reporters at the White House.

In remarks on Thursday marking one year since the insurrection, Harris said she had been inside the Capitol that morning for a classified Senate Intelligence Committee briefing before leaving..