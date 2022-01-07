Capitol Rioter Kills Woman In Drunk Driving Incident

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 January 2022

I think it's safe to say that this has not been the best year of Emily Hernandez's young life, what with getting arrested for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th. And now arrested for killing a woman while driving the wrong way down a street, apparently while intoxicated. She was out on bond for her prior arrest.

But who cares.

Victoria Wilson, 32, is now dead and her husband is seriously injured and in hospital. A GoFundMe page has already been set up for her funeral expenses. She leaves behind two young boys.

Source: NY Post

A rioter charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol killed a mom in a drunken driving accident in Missouri on Wednesday night while out on bond, according to police. Emily Hernandez, 22, who was photographed waving a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after breaching the building, was driving her Volkswagen the wrong way down a street in Franklin County at around 7 p.m., when she crashed into a Buick, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicles “swerved to avoid each other,” but the impact killed 32-year-old Victoria Wilson, and seriously injured her husband, 36-year-old Ryan Wilson, who was behind the wheel, according to the crash report. read more

