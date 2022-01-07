The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Even Chuck Todd Has To Praise Biden's Jan 6 Speech

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Even Chuck Todd Has To Praise Biden's Jan 6 Speech

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd praised President Biden's January 6 speech, calling it a full-throated defense of democracy.

Todd appeared on NBC and MSNBC Thursday. I was genuinely surprised at how complimentary Chuck was about Biden's speech.

Todd remarked how Biden tried to stay above the lunacy Trump has been peddling since he lost the election, but the time was right to finally speak out.

"This was easily the most important speech he's given and I think it was his best," he said.

He continued, "If you think that speech was partisan then you believe the former president's lies."

Todd said, "If you’re pro-democracy and pro-America, it is hard to look at that speech and say, ‘Oh, it’s politically skewed.’”

Todd has been generally awful during Biden's presidency, playing at bothsiderism and whataboutisms, but something happened yesterday.

Todd called it a historic moment in US history, and if you're a normal person and not in the MAGA cult, you'd say the same thing.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/chuck-todd-bidens-jan-6-speech-was

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version