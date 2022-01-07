The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cyber Ninjas Shutdown Can't Stop Judge's Sanctions

Those of us in the reality-based community knew all along it was a scam.

Above, we see the independent report to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which proved you can't pay a bunch of Trumpers to "audit" state ballots and expect to get your money's worth of a legitimate review.

The purpose of the Cyber Ninjas audit was to provide "stop the steal" outrage content for OANN, whose money paid for a good chunk of the "cost" of the audit.

You remember the audit, right? Panda poop? Bamboo fragments? Watermarks that only Donald Trump could know about?

The Arizona Republic is suing Cyber Ninjas to acquire the PUBLIC documents that the auditing firm is REQUIRED to release. The judge in the case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hanna, levied a $50,000 a DAY fine to Cyber Ninjas to get them to release the documents.

In response, Cyber Ninjas shut its doors and laid off all their employees, as if that's going to work.

Judge Hannah was not amused, as reported by The Hill:

"I don’t think I have to find Cyber Ninjas is not acting in good faith. All I have to do is find they are not complying, and their noncompliance is not based on good faith and reasonable interpretation of the order. I think the variety of creative positions Cyber Ninjas has taken to avoid compliance with this order speaks for itself."

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/cyber-ninjas-shutdown-cant-stop-judge

