Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 20:41 Hits: 3

In the year since the January 6th Capitol attack, far-right influencers and extremists are taking new approaches to organizing online.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/06/1070763913/kicked-off-facebook-and-twitter-far-right-groups-lose-online-clout