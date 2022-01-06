McEnany Melts Down Defending 45's Lame COVID Response

Articles

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany berated a White House staffer on Tuesday who had criticized the Trump administration for failing to prepare a sufficient plan to fight Covid-19 before leaving office.

During a podcast on Tuesday, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre complained that Trump officials had not left the Biden administration with a sufficient response to the pandemic.

"There was absolutely no plans left for us on how to move forward from the previous administration to address any of it," Jean-Pierre said.

Later on Fox News, McEnany reacted to the remarks with anger.

"There she is blaming President Trump," McEnany said. "But I'm going to give you a direct quote from President Joe Biden. This is the direct quote: 'President Trump does not have a plan; I do.' He told us he had a secret plan in the basement. That was obviously a lie!"

"So now they're not just admitting they didn't have a plan, they're saying Trump didn't leave us one," she continued. "Hold up. Yes, President Trump left you a plan, 800 million vaccines contracted for, contracted for with Operation Warp Speed. We upscaled testing. There were no tests when President Trump came into office. This was a novel pathogen. Testing was upscaled 3,200% between March and July."

According to McEnany, Trump left Biden "the most advanced testing system in the world."

