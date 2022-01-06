Psaki Slams Reporter For Making 'Unity' Biden's Burden

Boy, the Beltway Media has learned absolutely nothing, have they? On the one-year anniversary of a Republican insurrection in the nation's Capitol, led by a Republican president, in which Republicans defecated and pissed LITERALLY in the halls of Congress, erected a gallows outside to murder the Vice President, and beat police officers with the American flag, NBC News' Kristen Welker saw fit to ask if the current Democratic President, Joe Biden, has done enough to unify the country.

The country in which two-thirds of Republican voters still believe The Big Lie. The country in which 34% of Americans believe political violence is justified, and 62% of Americans expect it in the future from the losing side of presidential elections. Welker made the questionable journalistic decision to open her mouth to both-sides the violence, and equalize the responsibility for bringing democracy to the edge, behave as if Democrats have as much work to do as Republicans in healing the rift.

