TV Station Marks Jan 6 Anniversary By Interviewing Insurrection Denier

Real America's Voice correspondent Ed Henry marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots by interviewing a Trump supporter who believes the attack was staged by the FBI.

Henry interviewed Allen Menser at Mar-a-Lago as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were speaking about the anniversary of the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Henry noted that Trump had recently canceled a press conference that was scheduled to compete with Biden's speech on the Jan. 6 anniversary. But Menser said that Trump supporters planned to rally at Mar-a-Lago despite the cancellation.

"They were going to try to connect him to the whole J6 thing which is completely a farce," Menser said before explaining that he was in the "front row" for former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 speech, which incited the riot.

"That wasn't an insurrection," he insisted. "That was baloney."

"You're downplaying something that was a riot," Henry observed. "Even Republican Ted Cruz is now saying he believes it was a terror attack."

"I don't think that's the case," Mesner laughed. "One of the things for us Americans is freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to carry arms. That's what the Founding Fathers set us up for. To suppress that, to not release the information about the video of the 14,000 hours of what really happened, what do you have to hide?"

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/jan-6-pro-trump-interview

