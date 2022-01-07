The Daily Show Produced The Smash Up All Of Us Need

The Daily Show took Fox's conflated coverage of the BLM protests and added footage of the sedition riots and the result is perfect. The result is as if Fox was actually a news network instead of a propaganda tool that it really is.

And as an added bonus, The Daily Show then did it again with a "Where Are They Now? - Insurrection Edition" that is sure to enrage you with all the people that haven't seen any real consequences yet:

[embed eid="48699" /]

