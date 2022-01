Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:33 Hits: 0

Biden didn't utter Trump's name but referred repeatedly to him with forceful, and at times personal, denunciations of his actions. "He's not just a former president. He's a defeated former president."

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/06/1069979415/biden-harris-jan-6-insurrection-speech