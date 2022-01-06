The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jen Psaki Skewers McConnell's Voter Suppression Denial

Jen Psaki Skewers McConnell's Voter Suppression Denial

If Mitch McConnell decided this is how he wanted to die, via several megatons of Psaki Bombs, so be it.

A reporter saw fit to let Our Lady Of Deadly Poisonous Receipts know that Minority Leader McConnell pushed the following utterance out of that tiny orifice that manages to exist betwixt his chin, his jowls, and his nose.

"Democrats' version of 'The Big Lie' is their concerns that Republicans are making it harder for people to vote."

Said reporter asked if the White House has any response to that.

Oh, yes. Jen Psaki very much did have a response to that.

Behold the list she rattled off in just under a minute.

"Well, I would just say facts are facts, and when you make it harder to vote, you make it harder to vote. So, let's give a couple of examples.

