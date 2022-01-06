Cops Restrain Man Attacking Medical Assistant Over Vaccines

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 12:22 Hits: 1

An Orange County man was arrested after he attacked workers at a coronavirus vaccination clinic, calling them “murderers” and accusing the staffers of causing the pandemic, according to police and clinic officials. Via the Washington Post:

Two staff members with Families Together of Orange County were injured in a Dec. 30 attack on the group’s mobile clinic in Tustin, Calif., the organization said in a news release Wednesday. Families Together said one of the members “sustained serious injuries and was sent to the hospital in an ambulance” but that both workers “are expected to make a full recovery within a few days.”

“We are thankful for our team’s bravery, strength and resilience,” the group wrote. “Despite the violent nature of the assault, Families Together kept offering vaccines and boosters to patients that day and the team was fully back at work the following week.”

