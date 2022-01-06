The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden: 'I Will Allow No One To Place A Dagger At The Throat Of Democracy!'

Biden: 'I Will Allow No One To Place A Dagger At The Throat Of Democracy!'

Via the Washington Post:

President Biden on Thursday decried the violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who breached the Capitol a year ago, saying that “democracy was attacked” and urging Americans to make sure such an attack “never, never happens again.” Biden took direct aim at Trump, who he said could not accept that he lost and “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

Here is a transcript of President Biden's full January 6, 2022 speech and here are the introductory remarks by VP Kamala Harris.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/live-president-and-vp-mark-grim

