Marj Attacks! Ted Cruz Called Jan 6 A 'Terrorist Act'

The MAGA world of creeps and traitors are furious at Senator Ted Cruz after he described the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 as a violent "terrorist attack."

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon led the charge Wednesday morning and many other Republicans followed suit.

Marge is "concerned" with how the incarcerated traitors are being treated in prison. No mention of the US Capitol police that were killed and injured during the seditious riots incited by Donald Trump and his cohorts.

Bannon, (a primary organizer in the attempt to overthrow the free and fair election of Joe Biden) bashed Ted Cruz and said he should learn the Constitution.

Constitution? Why don't you show up for your Congressional subpoena, Steve?

The traitors' conversation quickly turned to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, because of course it did.

Bannon is furious that Mr. Constitution [Cruz] just called the attack on the US Capitol a violent terrorist attack.

"There is no sedition. There is no insurrection," Bannon declared because those are technical legal terms."

I'm only shocked Bannon didn't call the attack on the US Capitol and the deaths of US Capitol police trying to protect it, "process crimes."

PS. Marge couldn't tweet her anger today, lol. And don't worry Ted Cruz, we will NEVER forget your egging on the J6 traitors.

